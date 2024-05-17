Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$157.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$136.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Shares of RY opened at C$144.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$144.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

