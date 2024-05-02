First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Acquires 593 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $17,884.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,860.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of FFIN opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
