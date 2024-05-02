First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Acquires 593 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $17,884.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,860.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bankshares

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.