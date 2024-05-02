United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Dennis R. Woods Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

