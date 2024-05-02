Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $344.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.38.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.74. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $208,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 79.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

