Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Roth Mkm

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,682 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

