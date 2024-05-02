Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $346,080.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.
  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

