Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Vista Energy stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.93. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investments B.V. raised its position in Vista Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

