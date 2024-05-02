Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

