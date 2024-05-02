Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Director Purchases C$51,700.00 in Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) Director Warren Philip Gilman acquired 4,700 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,700.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

Shares of LA stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.26. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.53 and a 12 month high of C$19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

