Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declines By 9.8%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BayCom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of BayCom in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BayCom Stock Up 0.2 %

BCML stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.76. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

