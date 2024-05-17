Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 888,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,020,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,024. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

