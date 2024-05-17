Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Assertio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assertio Trading Up 4.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assertio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,336,450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Assertio by 18.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 551,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assertio

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.