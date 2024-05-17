Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 551,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.42 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
