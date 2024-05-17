Jag Capital Management LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mastercard by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,168. The firm has a market cap of $427.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.46 and a 200-day moving average of $442.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

