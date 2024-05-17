Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 226 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.75. 2,480,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

