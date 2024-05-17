Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.23. 3,749,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.17. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

