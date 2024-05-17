FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FDX stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.69. 967,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

