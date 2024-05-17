Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $50,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 611,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,655. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.