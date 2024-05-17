Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreases By 9.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.76. 2,332,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,957. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $821.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.