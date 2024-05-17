Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreases By 9.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 196,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 118,990 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.76. 2,332,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,957. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $821.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

