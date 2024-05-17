Short Interest in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Increases By 10.5%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. AlphaVest Acquisition has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.03.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 418,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 201,381 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,142,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

