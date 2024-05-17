Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 87,186 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2,015.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,186 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.28. 4,841,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,965. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

