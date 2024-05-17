Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rises By 9.8%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth $17,717,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX traded down $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,970. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.67. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.74.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

