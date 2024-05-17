Short Interest in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Grows By 6.7%

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 423,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAL. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

BCAL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

