Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Declines By 6.1%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $335,371.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares in the company, valued at $93,918,818.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,782 over the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mission Produce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVO

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. 273,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $911.84 million, a P/E ratio of 158.38 and a beta of 0.50. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.