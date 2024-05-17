HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.94.

KURA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

