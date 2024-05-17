First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
ARVR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 403. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30.
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
