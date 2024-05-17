Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. 1,641,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.