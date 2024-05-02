ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.20. 12,288,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,153,135. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

