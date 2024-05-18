DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

DSW stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.94).

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

