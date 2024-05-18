Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.73.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
