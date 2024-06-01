Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 848979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

