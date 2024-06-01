Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 170.1% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

