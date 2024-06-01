Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Solidarity Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

