Desjardins Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$106.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$113.50.

Shares of PBH opened at C$91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.93.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

