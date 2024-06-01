Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,829 shares of company stock valued at $64,579,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.