Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 850 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $130.78 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.