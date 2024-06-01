Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

