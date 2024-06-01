Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Roblox by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,351 shares of company stock worth $11,257,527. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

