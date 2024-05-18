Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.94 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.