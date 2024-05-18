Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,529,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 21,272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,309.8 days.
Liontown Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86.
About Liontown Resources
