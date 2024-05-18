Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,529,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 21,272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,309.8 days.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

