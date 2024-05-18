ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.7 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,417,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,767,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

