Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Desjardins lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$91.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.93. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.14%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

