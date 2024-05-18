Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Increases By 7.8%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Report on ALKT

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,640. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $5,569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.