Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rises By 7.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,477.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.