Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Currently, 25.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 36.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Canoo ( NASDAQ:GOEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

