Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LLY traded down $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $775.80. 848,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,123. The company has a market cap of $737.13 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $399.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.41 and a 200-day moving average of $669.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

