Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Acquires C$65,150.00 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,669. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

