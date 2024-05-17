Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.24. The company has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,469,028,000 after buying an additional 891,446 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 224,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,260,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,280,000 after purchasing an additional 360,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

