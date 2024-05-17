Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.6%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.14 and last traded at $162.04. Approximately 1,151,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,236,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

