Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Battalion Oil stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 13,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Battalion Oil has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.69.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.