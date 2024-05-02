Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
