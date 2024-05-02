Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXP

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 0.5 %

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 39.45 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.60. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -558.93 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.